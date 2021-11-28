DRDO's Akash-NG Launcher with 6-Cell AESA radar





New Delhi: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has achieved another major success in defence manufacturing. DRDO has developed Radar Warning Receivers (RWR) and Missile Approach Warning Systems (MAWS), which will soon be handed over to the Indian Air Force. Achieving another major success under the Self-Reliant India Campaign, DRDO tweeted this in a tweet today.





In a tweet, DRDO said that the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has developed Radar Warning Receiver (RWR) and Missile Approach Warning Systems (MAWS), which will be purchased by Airbus, Spain from BEL for C295 programs and then delivered to the Indian Air Force. Bow to the efforts of the team DLRL for this fantastic job.





State that the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) informed that the Ultra Violet Based Missile Approach Warning System (UVMAWS) is a passive Missile Approach Warning Systems that aims to detect incoming missile strikes and warn pilots to retaliate. This ultra violet missile approach warning system has a small size High Performance System with low power consumption and low weight, which is extremely effective for helicopters and transport aircraft.







