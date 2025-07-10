



Prime Minister Narendra Modi has achieved a significant diplomatic milestone by delivering his 17th address to a foreign nation’s Parliament, equalling the combined total of all Congress Prime Ministers before him.





This landmark was reached during his address to the Namibian Parliament in Windhoek, where he received a standing ovation and sustained applause from lawmakers, highlighting the global recognition of his leadership and India’s growing stature on the world stage.





During his recent five-nation tour, PM Modi addressed the parliaments of Ghana, Trinidad and Tobago, and Namibia, further cementing his reputation as one of India’s most internationally active leaders. Since taking office, PM Modi has spoken before the parliaments of several countries, including:





Australia, Fiji, Bhutan, and Nepal (2014) Mauritius, Mongolia, Afghanistan, the UK, and Sri Lanka (2015) United States Congress (2016 and 2023) Uganda (2018) Maldives (2019) Guyana (2024) Ghana, Trinidad and Tobago, and Namibia (2025)





This extensive diplomatic engagement underscores his commitment to strengthening India’s bilateral relations and enhancing its global influence.





The combined total of foreign parliamentary addresses by Congress Prime Ministers stands at 17, with Manmohan Singh (7), Indira Gandhi (4), Jawaharlal Nehru (3), Rajiv Gandhi (2), and PV Narasimha Rao (1) contributing to this tally. In contrast, Atal Bihari Vajpayee addressed foreign parliaments twice, and Morarji Desai did so once. PM Modi’s achievement, accomplished in just over a decade, matches what took previous leaders several generations, reflecting a new era in Indian diplomacy.





In his speech to the Namibian Parliament, PM Modi emphasized the principles guiding India’s engagement with Africa—respect, equality, and mutual benefit. He reiterated India’s commitment to cooperation rather than competition, focusing on building partnerships that foster shared growth and development. PM Modi highlighted India’s development partnership in Africa, which is valued at over $12 billion, and stressed its real value lies in shared purpose and local empowerment through skill-building, job creation, and innovation.





He also reaffirmed support for Africa’s Agenda 2063 for industrialization and expressed readiness to expand cooperation in defense and security. PM Modi acknowledged Africa’s vital role in global affairs, referencing India’s advocacy for Africa during its G20 presidency and the historic inclusion of the African Union as a permanent G20 member.





PM Modi recalled India’s support to Africa during the COVID-19 pandemic, providing vaccines and medicines, and spotlighted the "Aarogya Maitri" initiative, which delivers hospitals, equipment, medicines, and training to African nations. These efforts underscore India’s commitment to supporting Africa’s healthcare infrastructure and capacity-building.





PM Modi’s five-nation diplomatic journey, which included stops in Ghana, Trinidad and Tobago, Argentina, Brazil, and Namibia, concluded with his return to New Delhi. This tour not only reinforced India’s diplomatic ties across continents but also marked a new chapter in the country’s global engagement, as evidenced by the unprecedented number of addresses delivered to foreign parliaments.





Based On ANI Report







