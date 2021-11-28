

As per the package, a liberal approach would be taken by the authorities in the cases involving Maoists who return to the mainstream giving up their armed struggle, a police statement said



Senior Maoist leader Lijesh, who surrendered before Kerala police last month, is likely to get a house of his own, stipend and a job soon. The district rehabilitation committee, headed by the district collector, recommended to the government to provide a house, job, stipend and other livelihood means to him under the state government’s ‘surrender-cum-rehabilitation’ package announced in 2018.





As per the package, a liberal approach would be taken by the authorities in the cases involving Maoists who return to the mainstream giving up their armed struggle, a police statement said on Saturday.





Wayanad district police chief Aravind Sukumar urged the Ultras, operating from the forests of Wayanad district, should abandon armed resistance and return to the mainstream of society. The interested members of the banned outfits can contact the district police chief, any government office or local government body in this regard.





The officer also said the surrendered Maoists would get all the benefits announced by the government under the package, the statement added. Lijesh alias Ramu was the member of banned CPI (Maoist) from Wayanad.





Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.







