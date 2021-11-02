



During the high-profile segment of the World Leaders' Summit, Prime Minister Modi will be presenting the formal position on India's climate action agenda.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday arrived at the Scottish Exhibition Centre to attend the opening ceremony of the COP26 climate summit where he would deliver a national statement alongside other world leaders.





Modi is set to deliver the important speech at 3:30 PM Glasgow time, or 8:30 PM Indian Standard Time, sources told News18.





Modi, who arrived in Glasgow on Sunday night from Rome, was received by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres upon his arrival at the summit venue. Prime Minister Modi was then seen interacting animatedly with Johnson and Guterres.





“Together for our planet! PM @narendramodi received by UK PM @BorisJohnson and UN Secretary General @antonioguterres as he arrives at the Scottish Exhibition Centre to attend the World Leaders Summit of @COP26, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.





During the high-profile segment of the World Leaders’ Summit, Prime Minister Modi will be presenting the formal position on India’s climate action agenda and lay out the best practices and achievements in the sector at the COP26 summit.





At the end of day one of the World Leaders’ Summit on Monday, Modi will join more than 120 Heads of Government and Heads of State at a special VVIP reception at Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum one of Scotland’s most popular visitor attractions. The reception will also involve members of the royal family, including Prince Charles and wife Camilla and Prince William and wife Kate Middleton. Queen Elizabeth II was due to attend this special reception but pulled out last week after a medical advice against travel.







