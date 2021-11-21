

Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi's comments come as Taiwan deployed the fourth-generation F-16V advanced fighter jets from the US as President Tsai said it represented 'steadfast promise of the Taiwan-US partnership'.

As Taiwan commissioned the US-built F-16 fighters recently, China's foreign minister Wang Yi said how "China and the US handle their relationship will define the future of the world".





China's state-run Global Times quoted Wang Yi as saying that the country "won't tolerate Taiwan's independence" and that it "will take resolute measures on secessionism" as he urged countries "to stop playing the Taiwan card".





Wang described the current trade relations with the US as a "zero-sum mentality with a stance of protectionism or isolation will only hurt both sides".





"Only solidarity brings hope, the divergence leads us to nowhere," the Chinese daily quoted Wang as saying.





The Chinese foreign minister said the country has "no intention of having conflict" with other countries referring to Taiwan.





However, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian hit out at the move asserting that the US should not send "wrong signals to separatist forces" while adding that, "Their actions are akin to throwing an egg against a rock."





Last month China had sent a record number of warplanes into Taiwan's air defence zone amid escalating tensions between the two countries.





The Chinese regime also hit out at Lithuania after it allowed Taiwan's office to open in the country. China reiterated that "Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory".







