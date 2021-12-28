



It is a tactical, air-launched missile that detects enemy radar positions and then, seeks and destroys them. This means that the missile, fired from an aircraft about 100 km from the target, will detect it, home on to it and destroy it reports TimesNow





New Delhi: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is preparing for the launch of the new next-generation anti-radiation missile (also known as Rudram) very shortly.





Earlier in Oct 2020 DRDO successfully test-fired Rudram-1, the tactical anti-radiation missile that the Indian Air Force can launch from its Sukhoi-30MKI fighter jets to take down enemy radars and surveillance systems. The missile has a launch speech of up to 2 Mach, twice the speed of sound, people familiar with the matter said.





DRDO developed the new generation weapon. It was tested at the interim test range Balasore, off the coast of Odisha in the Bay of Bengal, at about 10.30 am.





This is a huge step forward, IAF will now have the capability to perform SEAD (Suppression of Enemy Air Defence) operations deep into enemy territory to destroy enemy air defence setup. This would allow the IAF’s strike aircraft to carry out their mission unhindered effectively. “This test demonstrates the capability of an Anti-Radiation Missile with large stand-off ranges,” a second official said.



