



New Delhi: Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla is to pay a two-day working visit to Myanmar from Wednesday, during which he will hold talks with the military junta, political parties and members of civil society.





The visit will be India’s first high level contact with the military junta in Myanmar after it seized power on February 1 this year, and put the democratically elected government leaders including Nobel prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi in detention.





“During the visit, Foreign Secretary Shringla will hold discussions with the State Administration Council, political parties and members of civil society.





He will discuss issues relating to humanitarian support to Myanmar, security and India-Myanmar border concerns, and the political situation in Myanmar, an official statement said.





The visit comes as a Myanmar junta court on Monday postponed to December 27 giving its verdict in Aung San Suu Kyi's trial for illegally importing and possessing walkie talkies, reports said.





Suu Kyi, 76, has been under detention since the coup against her government on February 1.





Nationwide protests took place after the coup, leading to the deaths of more than 1,300 people and with thousands arrested.





Suu Kyi was earlier this month jailed for four years for incitement against the military and breaching Covid restrictions. However, junta chief Min Aung Hlaing later commuted the term to two years and said she would serve her sentence under house arrest in Naypyidaw.





After the February 1 coup in Myanmar, India in a statement had said: “We have noted the developments in Myanmar with deep concern. India has always been steadfast in its support to the process of democratic transition in Myanmar. We believe that the rule of law and the democratic process must be upheld. We are monitoring the situation closely.”







