



The White House has categorically dismissed recent reports from Pakistani media regarding a possible visit by US President Donald Trump to Pakistan.





On Friday, White House officials confirmed, “A trip to Pakistan has not been scheduled at this time,” directly contradicting claims circulated by segments of the Pakistani press.





There have been several fake reports circulating in Pakistani news outlets regarding potential presidential travel plans.





These reports had suggested that President Trump was planning to visit Islamabad in September and might travel onward to India. However, the television channels that initially aired these rumours retracted their stories shortly after, and no official itinerary matching those claims has been released by Washington.





The Pakistani Foreign Office also declared that it had no information concerning any prospective visit by President Trump. Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan clarified to Dawn that there was no official communication or knowledge about such a high-level visit. Notably, the last time a sitting US president visited Pakistan was when George W. Bush travelled there in 2006, marking nearly two decades without a presidential visit.





Meanwhile, the White House outlined President Trump's actual travel plans: he is scheduled to visit Scotland from July 25 to July 29, where he will meet UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer for trade-related discussions and likely refine a major bilateral trade agreement.





Furthermore, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced that President Trump, accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump, will undertake an official state visit to the United Kingdom from September 17 to September 19.





During this trip, Trump will attend an official engagement at Windsor Castle with King Charles. This event will signify President Trump’s unprecedented second official state visit to the United Kingdom, reinforcing strong diplomatic ties between the countries.





The episode has sparked discussion about the reliability of sensational reports circulated through regional news outlets, underlining the importance of official confirmations in matters of international diplomacy.





As of now, neither US nor Pakistani officials have substantiated the claims of a presidential trip to Pakistan, and President Trump’s confirmed travel agenda remains focused on Europe in the coming months.





Based On ANI Report







