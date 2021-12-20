



“Today, India voted in favour of two key resolutions in UN #SecurityCouncil that help in combating threat of #terrorism: Renewal of mandate of 1267 sanctions regime on ISIL (#Daesh) & Al Qaida. Renewal of mandate of #Taliban sanctions committee’s Monitoring Team,” India’s permanent envoy to the UN, TS Tirumurti, tweeted.





India currently heads the UN's 1988 Sanctions Committee, or Taliban Sanctions Committee.





The UNSC has decided to consider a resolution to extend the mandate of the monitoring team set up to assist the UNSC 1267 and 1988 committees, which deal with terrorism.





“Consideration of resolution to extend the mandate of the Monitoring Team set up to assist the UNSC 1267 and 1988 committees,” the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations wrote in a tweet.





The UNSC resolution 1267 sanctions committee is one of the most important and active UN subsidiary bodies working on efforts to combat terrorism, particularly in relation to Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State. The committee discussed UN efforts to limit the movement of terrorists, especially those related to travel bans, the freezing of assets and arms embargoes for terrorism.





Likewise, the resolution 1988 deals with sanctions relating to the Taliban.





Earlier this month, India drew the UNSC’s attention to the link between Al-Qaeda and Islamic State, and Pakistan-backed Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed. It asserted that the international community must hold states accountable for providing finance and safe havens to terrorists.







