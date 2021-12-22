



Pakistan Army on Tuesday conducted a successful test launch of an 'enhanced-range' version of the indigenously developed Babur-1B Cruise Missile, said a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).





According to the military's media wing, Director General of Strategic Plans Division (SPD) Lieutenant General Nadeem Zaki Manj congratulated the scientists and engineers on achieving excellence in the domain of cruise missile technology. He also expressed his full confidence that this test would further strengthen Pakistan’s strategic deterrence.





President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza and services chiefs also congratulated the scientists and engineers on conducting the successful launch, the ISPR added.





The military's media wing further stated that the launch was also witnessed by Dr Raza Samar, Chairman NESCOM, Lieutenant General Muhammad Ali, Commander Army Strategic Force Command, senior officers from SPD, strategic forces, scientists and engineers of strategic organizations.





Earlier in August, it was reported that Pakistan conducted a successful test flight of Fatah-1, a Pakistan-made guided multi-launch rocket system capable of delivering conventional warheads.





In March this year, the army conducted a successful test launch of the Shaheen-1A medium-range ballistic missile. "The missile spanned a range of 900 kilometers and the test flight was aimed at the re-validating of various design and technical parameters of the weapon system including an advanced navigation system," said the military's media wing at the time.







