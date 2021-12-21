



The ISRO is all set for 11 launches in 2022 to make up for the loss of two years due to Covid. 8 launches are scheduled in June alone with others in January, March and September.





The long-awaited mini launch rocket SSLV will be launched in 2022. With this, there is a huge potential for commercial launches. India's proudest Aditya L-One solar mission will be launched in 2022. However, the space manned space mission Gaganyaan launch is not listed.





Eleven launch windows have been booked, but more will be launched if the window becomes available, ISRO sources said.





Due to Covid, there were no significant launches in 2020 and 2021. Only GSAT 30, EOS 01 and CMS 01 were launched in 2020. The EOS 03 satellite was launched in August 2021 but was unsuccessful. Prior to this, launches had not taken place in 1998 alone. There were five launches in 2013, 14 in 2015, four in 15, eight in 16,17,19 and nine in 2018.





Launches In 2022





(Month, Rocket, Satellite) January: PSLV: RI SAT1A March: GSLV MK-II: IDRSS-1 June: GSLV MK-III: GSAT-32 June: GSLV MK-III: GSAT-2 June: GSLV MK-II: IDRSS-2 June: PSLV: RISAT-2A June: SSLV: D1 MICROSOFT-2A June: PSLV: OCEANSAT-3 June: SSLV: BLACKSKY D-2 June: GSLV MK-III: GSAT20 September: PSLV XL: ADITYA-L1





Small Satellite Launch Vehicle





A small rocket developed at VSSC at a cost of Rs 169.07 crore The total length of the four-part rocket is 34 meters. Two metres in diameter. Weight-120 tons The first three parts are solid fuel and the fourth part is liquid fuel Satellites weighing up to 500 kg can be launched into orbit at an altitude of 500 km It will make its debut with the launch of the 142 kg Microsoft 2A Just Rs 30 crore for launch





The advantage of SSLV is time saving and low cost for manufacturing. The launch costs just Rs 30 crore. PSLV has a launch cost of Rs 200 crore, GSLV MK-II Rs 390-600 crore and GSLV MK-III Rs 367-650 crore. It takes six people 72 hours to build this mini rocket. It takes 600 people two months to make a PSLV. The carrying capacity of the PSLV is 1,750 kg.







