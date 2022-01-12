



Information security analysts have found proof that Pakistan’s sleeper cells are attempting to create a sense of disharmony in India by using forged proxies and internet "sleeper cells". A report accessed by India Today suggested how Pakistan used social media applications to pursue its agenda of fake propaganda in India.





The report, which analysed social media trends between October and November, showed how more than 11,000 posts were generated in an attempt to propagate fake news about the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, radicalise youth, and further exacerbate discord by exploiting year-long farmers’ protest.





The report showed how several hundred Twitter accounts would appear on the same day, tweet, and then cease to exist during farmers’ protests. The same strategy was used this time, when over 900 accounts emerged, tweeted anti-India propaganda, attempted to radicalise the youth, and were then either deleted or left inactive.





Pakistan's nefarious plan emerges against the backdrop of the recent breach in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security and the Ludhiana court bomb blast in poll-bound Punjab.





According to information security firm Innefu co-founders Abhishek Sharma and Tarun Vig, the Pakistani handles were captured to identify Pakistan's involvement, confirming the ISI agenda to resurrect the Khalistan movement against India's sovereignty.





"The influence has been clearly attempted by the foreign adversary. As understood earlier, Pakistan's ISI's attempts to resurrect Khalistan's movements are evident. Several protests against the Indian government on Sikh atrocities have been staged and planned across the world, specifically in the United Kingdom and Canada, where attempts have been made to create tensions in India," Sharma said.





The report also attempted to narrate the agenda to suffocate Delhi under the guise of local anti-national elements, and how it specifically targets Indian politics and politicians. Several local leaders were threatened with death if they were found to be involved with the BJP, he said.





Sharma said, “The online agenda was used to further the stance of Sikh For Justice (SFJ), which made overt attempts to influence youth by offering $125,000 for raising Khalistan flags in Parliament on November 26/29.”





“Another concerning aspect is that the majority of the articles and accounts generated were in close proximity to Punjab, on the Indo-Pakistan border. The majority of these accounts is either from Pakistan or very close to Punjab. Since state-sponsored agencies like ISI are behind such accounts, it is highly likely that VPNs [Virtual Private Networks], have been used to create accounts and show their location of origin as Indian, creating a sense of confusion in the minds of youth,” said Sharma.







