



In a strong message to China, Governors of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh Jagdish Mukhi and Brig BD Mishra (Retd) celebrated the New Year at the India-China border.





The two governors celebrated the New Year at Kaho – the easternmost village of India – in Arunachal Pradesh.





Assam governor Jagdish Mukhi is on a four-day visit to Arunachal Pradesh.





The two governors also interacted with soldiers and officials posted at Kibithu in Anjaw district of Arunachal Pradesh.





Arunachal governor Brig (Retd) BD Mishra said: “It is because of the preparedness and grit of our troops in the borders that our frontiers are safe.”





Governor Mishra, while interacting with the villagers of Kaho also said that the central and state governments are mulling to transform the village into a model village.





Notably, this visit of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh governors came just a day after China once again claimed Arunachal to be its territory “since the ancient times”.





“It (Arunachal Pradesh) has been China’s territory since the ancient times,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said.







