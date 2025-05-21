



In a move widely seen as an effort to obscure recent military and strategic failures, the Pakistani government has promoted Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir to the rank of Field Marshal—the highest military rank in the country and one held for life.





This decision, approved unanimously by the federal cabinet and announced by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s office, makes Munir only the second officer in Pakistan’s history to receive this title, following General Ayub Khan, who self-appointed himself Field Marshal after seizing power in 1958.





The government justified Munir’s promotion by citing his “exemplary courage and determination” during Operation Bunyanum Marsoos and the confrontation with India, labelled Marka-i-Haq. The official narrative claims Munir’s leadership ensured the country’s security and “defeated the enemy,” packaging the outcome of the recent conflict as a “historic victory”.





The Prime Minister’s Office further announced that military personnel, martyrs, veterans, and civilians involved in the conflict would be awarded state honours, reinforcing the narrative of national triumph.





However, the facts on the ground tell a different story. The escalation began after the April 22 Pahalgam attack, which killed 26 people. India responded with Operation Sindoor on May 7, launching precision strikes on nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoK), resulting in the deaths of over 100 terrorists linked to groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen.





Pakistan’s retaliatory actions, including cross-border shelling and attempted drone strikes, were met with further Indian strikes targeting Pakistani radar, communication centres, and airfields. The hostilities de-escalated only after US intervention led to a ceasefire on May 10.





Despite these setbacks and the clear demonstration of Pakistan’s inability to shield its territory and airspace from Indian strikes, the government has spun the outcome as a victory, with Munir’s promotion serving as a centrepiece of this narrative.





Critics and social media users have widely mocked the move, questioning the merit of awarding the highest military honour after what was, by most accounts, a military setback. Many see the promotion as a desperate attempt by Munir to consolidate his power and bolster the army’s dominance over civilian leadership, rather than a genuine recognition of military achievement.





It was also widely reported that Munir went into hiding in a fortified bunker soon after India started striking terror camps all across Pakistan. It is also believed that Munir emerged out of his bunker only after a ceasefire (Pakistan is said to have begged India for it) agreement was reached.





Notably, even previous military rulers like General Pervez Musharraf, who held absolute power, never assumed the title of Field Marshal. The position is largely symbolic but carries significant prestige and influence, with no retirement age.





Munir’s elevation, coming at a time when his standing was reportedly eroding due to economic and political challenges, is viewed by observers as a move to tighten his grip on power and project strength amid adversity.





General Asim Munir’s promotion to Field Marshal is less a reflection of battlefield success and more a political manoeuvre to reinforce the military’s supremacy and control the narrative in the wake of recent setbacks. The government’s portrayal of the episode as a victory stands in stark contrast to the operational realities on the ground, highlighting the enduring power of the military in Pakistan’s political landscape.





Based On ANI Report







