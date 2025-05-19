



In a significant development for India's defence capabilities, Bangalore-based NewSpace Research & Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (NRT) has successfully delivered the first batch of its cutting-edge Tether Drone Solutions to the Indian Army.





This milestone delivery, announced on May 17, 2025, represents a crucial advancement in the Army's surveillance and intelligence-gathering capabilities, particularly in high-altitude and border regions. The delivery marks the initial fulfilment of what is being described as the Army's first-ever large-scale Tether Drone contract, secured through the Fast Track Procurement mechanism, highlighting India's growing prowess in indigenous defence technology development.





Contract Details And Procurement Process





The tethered drone contract, valued at approximately ₹250 crore (around $30 million), was awarded to NRT in August 2023 under the Indian Army's Emergency Procurement powers, specifically through the Fast Track Procurement (FTP) process. This procurement mechanism, introduced after the 2016 Uri terror attack, enables the armed forces to acquire critical equipment valued up to ₹300 crore on an urgent basis, effectively bypassing lengthy bureaucratic processes to address immediate operational requirements. The procurement initiative was originally set in motion by the Armoured Branch of the Integrated Headquarters of the Ministry of Defence in January 2023, highlighting the strategic priority placed on enhancing border surveillance capabilities.





In alignment with the government's "Make in India" and "Aatmanirbhar Bharat" initiatives, the contract stipulated that the drones must contain a minimum of 60% indigenous components. NRT's successful delivery of the first batch within the mandated 12-month timeline demonstrates the company's engineering capabilities and commitment to meeting the Army's rigorous requirements. This achievement reinforces India's strategic push toward self-reliance in critical defence technologies.





Technical Specifications And Capabilities





The delivered tethered drone systems, specifically the Nimbus Scope model, represent advanced surveillance technology designed for persistent observation in diverse and challenging terrains. Unlike conventional drones, these tethered systems are anchored to ground-based stations via flexible cables that provide continuous power and secure communications capabilities. This distinctive design allows the drones to maintain hovering positions at altitudes of up to 200 feet for extended durations-operating for at least six hours in tethered mode and approximately 45 minutes when untethered-offering uninterrupted real-time intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities.





Each tethered drone system comprises twin aerial vehicles equipped with state-of-the-art electro-optical (EO) and infrared (IR) sensors, enabling high-resolution imagery capture and enhanced situational awareness. The complete system includes a portable ground control station, a resilient tether station, a remote video terminal, a robust generator set, a battery charger, and backup batteries for each drone. These comprehensive systems are specifically engineered to operate effectively in super high-altitude areas (SHAA), making them particularly valuable for deployment along contested border regions such as the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China.





Operational Advantages





The tethered design provides several operational advantages that distinguish these systems from traditional drones. The physical connection to ground stations ensures stable power supply, eliminating concerns about limited flight duration due to battery constraints. This feature is crucial for sustained border surveillance operations where continuous monitoring is essential. Additionally, the tethered configuration enhances data security through wired communication, reducing vulnerability to signal jamming or interception that wireless transmission systems might face.





The drones' ability to carry various payloads such as advanced cameras and communication equipment further amplifies their utility in challenging environmental conditions. Their persistent ISR capabilities provide a force multiplier effect, enabling real-time decision-making and enhancing survivability in multi-mission deployments across India's diverse and challenging border terrains.





NRT's Background And Technological Expertise





Founded by Indian Air Force veteran Sameer Joshi, NewSpace Research & Technologies has established itself as a leader in India's aerospace and defence R&D ecosystem. The Bengaluru-based start-up specialises in next-generation unmanned aerial systems, collective robotics, and artificial intelligence applications for both military and civilian use cases. The company's growing reputation is evidenced by its collaboration with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) on advanced programs like the Combat Air Teaming System (CATS) and air-launched cruise missiles.





NRT has demonstrated consistent delivery capabilities in advanced drone technology. Prior to this tethered drone contract, the company successfully delivered 100 swarm drones (Beluga and Nimbus MK-III models) to the Indian Army in March 2023 under a $15 million fast-track contract. This earlier achievement made the Indian Army the first major armed force globally to operationalise high-density swarm UAVs, underscoring NRT's innovative capabilities in drone technology.





The company's technological prowess has attracted significant investor interest, as evidenced by its successful raising of $52 million in a bridge funding round announced in March 2024. This substantial investment included $33 million in equity funding from various investors and an additional $19 million in debt facilities from prominent financial institutions including SBI's start-up hub and SIDBI. The funding round saw participation from both new venture capitalists-Cornerstone Venture Partners, 360 ONE Asset, and Volrado Venture Partners-as well as strong support from existing investors who contributed over 40% of the total investment.





Strategic Importance For India's Defence Capabilities





The induction of tethered drones represents a strategic enhancement of the Indian Army's intelligence and surveillance infrastructure, particularly in addressing critical operational gaps along contested regions such as Eastern Ladakh. These systems' ability to function effectively in extreme conditions addresses specific challenges faced by military units stationed in high-altitude areas along India's northern borders. The continuous surveillance capabilities provided by the tethered drones significantly enhance the Army's ability to monitor movement and activities beyond visible horizons, thereby strengthening border security posture.





The deployment of these advanced surveillance systems along the Line of Actual Control serves to fortify India's intelligence gathering capabilities in response to evolving regional security dynamics. By enabling persistent monitoring of border areas, these systems contribute to enhanced situational awareness and early warning capabilities, which are crucial for maintaining territorial integrity in sensitive border regions.





Conclusion And Future Implications





The successful delivery of the first batch of tethered drones by NRT marks a significant milestone in India's defence modernisation journey and demonstrates growing self-reliance in critical defence technologies. This achievement represents tangible progress in the country's push toward indigenous development and production of advanced military systems under the "Make in India" initiative. As NRT continues to deliver the remaining systems under the contract, the Indian Army's surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities along critical border areas will be progressively enhanced.





The successful implementation of this contract through the Fast Track Procurement mechanism highlights the effectiveness of streamlined acquisition processes in meeting urgent operational requirements of the armed forces. Looking ahead, NRT's demonstrated capabilities in drone technology development and production position the company for potential international expansion, with reported plans to extend operations to Japan, the Middle East, Europe, and the US. The continued integration of advanced unmanned systems into India's defence architecture is likely to remain a strategic priority as the country adapts to evolving security challenges in the region.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







