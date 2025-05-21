



The Tactical Edge, Reimagined





In modern conflict zones, seconds matter. You need eyes that never blink, systems that never stall, and intelligence that’s always one step ahead.





ZOLT was built for this reality—a next-generation tactical UAV engineered to dominate across borders, battlefields, and disaster zones. Its where unmatched endurance meets mission-ready adaptability, all wrapped in a rugged, battle-proven design.





Today’s missions unfold in dense urban sprawl, high-altitude terrain, and signal-contested zones. The margin for error? Almost none.





ZOLT was designed in response to modern battlefield realities—electronic warfare, signal jamming, rapid response needs, and ever-changing terrain.





Built For The Mission. Ready For The Unknown





ZOLT brings next-gen performance, wrapped in rugged reliability. Enhanced flight time enables continuous ISR and surveillance. 80 km secure data downlink for decisive, real-time coordination.





The UAV is integrated with GPS-denied autonomy and ECCM protect mission. Mission-Adaptive Payloads include EO/IR, SIGINT, COMINT, LRF, laser designators, and tactical resupply.





The UAV has the capability to take-off from anywhere. Go the distance with VTOL Versatility + Fixed-Wing Endurance features. ZOLT has smart autonomy with AI-powered tracking, threat detection, and obstacle avoidance.





The Tactical Advantage:





From high-stakes military operations to humanitarian missions, ZOLT thrives where agility, endurance, and intelligence define outcomes. ISR in Combat with Real-time visuals for decisive action. Persistent patrols in tough terrain for border security.





ZOLT’s performance features are designed to keep mission-ready, no matter the environment. Centralise your UAV data flow—from flight logs to expert insights—on a secure, scalable platform. Access mission archives, manage fleets, and connect with certified operators through one unified system. Mission success isn’t just about flight. It’s about control, coordination, and clarity—ZOLT gives you all three.





With a UAV in the air every 3 minutes and over 650,000+ missions flown, ideaForge is ranked No 3 globally in dual-use UAV systems—trusted by defence forces, disaster responders, and security agencies worldwide. It has best-in-class endurance, payload, and flight intelligence in a compact form factor. The UAVs return from missions—every time. Rugged, tested, and trusted under fire.





ZOLT is 100% made in India—from software to airframe. Designed, developed, by IdeaForge.





IDN (With Inputs From IdeaForge)







