



Following a high-level interaction between the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs, chaired by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, and a visiting French Senate delegation, the Rafale fighter jets were prominently highlighted as a symbol of the deepening Indo-French strategic partnership.





Tharoor emphasised that the Rafale acquisition, beyond being a significant defence deal, stands as a testament to the enduring trust and close collaboration between India and France across political, economic, strategic, and military domains.





During the meeting, BJP MP and former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, who is set to lead a multi-party Indian delegation to France and other Western European countries as part of India's diplomatic outreach following Operation Sindoor, praised the Rafale jets as emblematic of the robust bilateral ties. Prasad specifically described Rafale as a symbol of the strong bonds of friendship and mutual strategic interests between the two nations, reflecting shared democratic values and a commitment to security cooperation.





The French delegation, led by Vice Chair Catherine Dumas and accompanied by France’s Ambassador to India, Thierry Mathou, expressed unequivocal solidarity with India in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack and India's subsequent response, Operation Sindoor. The French senators used the word "soutien," meaning "support," to underscore their backing for India's fight against terrorism and its actions following the attack.





Tharoor noted that the meeting was marked by a positive and forward-looking discussion on the Indo-French relationship, with both sides reaffirming their commitment to strengthening ties and supporting each other on key global challenges. He also clarified that while the Rafale was highlighted as a symbol of collaboration, there was no detailed discussion on specific military operations during the meeting.





Meanwhile, Ravi Shankar Prasad is scheduled to lead one of seven all-party delegations visiting key partner countries, including France, to present India’s unified stance against cross-border terrorism and to brief global leadership on Pakistan’s continued support for terrorist activities. These delegations, comprising MPs from various parties and prominent diplomats, aim to convey India’s strong message of zero tolerance for terrorism in the wake of recent events, including Operation Sindoor.





The French Senate delegation’s visit, despite heightened tensions and ongoing military operations, sent a clear diplomatic signal of France’s steadfast support for India, further solidifying the Rafale fighter jets as a powerful symbol of Indo-French strategic collaboration and mutual trust.





