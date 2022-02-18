



Remarks by the Singapore Prime Minister were uncalled for: Sources. Singapore's PM Lee Hsien Loong had invoked Nehru to argue how democracy should work





Nehru's India has become one where almost half the MPs in Lok Sabha have criminal charges: PM Loong





The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has summoned Singapore's envoy to India - Simon Wong - over remarks made by the country's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in Parliament on Wednesday.





Sources in the MEA told India Today that "remarks by the Singapore Prime Minister were uncalled for".





Addressing Singapore's Parliament on Wednesday, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong had invoked Jawaharlal Nehru to argue how a democracy should function. He made the statement during a debate over a committee report on complaints against a former Workers' Party lawmaker.





"Things start off with passionate intensity. The leaders, who fought for and won independence, are often exceptional individuals of great courage, immense culture, and outstanding ability. They came through the crucible of fire and emerged as leaders of men and nations. They are the David Ben-Gurions, the Jawaharlal Nehru's, and we have our own too," PM Loong said.





He went further to add, "While Nehru's India has become one where, according to media reports, almost half the MPs in the Lok Sabha have criminal charges pending against them, including charges of rape and murder. Though it is also said that many of these allegations are politically motivated."





PM Loong also said that the people of Singapore can trust their leaders, systems and institutions if those in government uphold integrity, and enforce the same rules and standards equally for everyone.





"Our democracy can mature, deepen and grow more resilient, as both the governed and the governing embrace and express the right norms and values. Singapore can continue to flourish. But if we allow ourselves to slacken - loosen standards here, just a bit; overlook a lie there, just this time - the virtuous cycle will stutter and start to fail," Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said.







