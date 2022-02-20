



The Autonomous Underwater Vehicles will be used for reconnaissance and collection of data from the seabed





Visakhapatnam: Indian Navy is getting set to showcase its technological prowess and indigenization forays at Milan, the high-profile international naval exercises beginning both onshore and offshore here from February 25 to March 4.





On display, among others, will be the Autonomous Underwater Vehicle developed by DRDO’s NSTL, Visakhapatnam, torpedoes, mines and other equipment, which were mostly indigenously developed.





The Autonomous Underwater Vehicles will be used for reconnaissance and collection of data from the seabed.





AUVs will also sense, track, identify, target and destroy an enemy vessel. It will condition the monitoring of underwater assets and pave the way for sustainable ocean resource exploration and ocean environment monitoring.





The Navy may also showcase its Deep Submergence Rescue Vessel capabilities meant to rescue submarines in distress. India is one of the few countries in the region that possesses this capability.





This year’s Milan will see the participation of all Quad countries. The US is participating for the first time. Eastern Naval Command official said the invitation was sent to 45 countries.





This biennial, multilateral naval exercise started in 1995. It was so far held at Port Blair in Andaman and Nicobar but has now been shifted to Visakhapatnam that offers more infrastructure as well as sea space for the exercise. It has several themes such as anti-submarine warfare along with deliberations involving subject matter experts.





The areas of cooperation for the exercise include capacity building, marine domain awareness, training, hydrography, technical assistance and operational exercises.





The main event, the international parade, a carnival-like event, would be held at RK Beach on February 27. Chief minister Jagan would be the chief guest. Chief of Naval staff Harikumar, governor Biswabhushan Harichandan, central ministers and a host of foreign delegates would be present.







