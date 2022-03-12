



Srinagar: A Sarpanch or village head was shot dead by terrorists in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir. Shabir Ahmad Mir, the sarpanch associated with the BJP, is the third Panchayat member killed in last one week.





Two days ago, Bashir Ahmad Bhat, Sarpanch of Khanmoh on the outskirts of Srinagar, was killed by terrorists.





In last one week, there has been a spurt in terrorist incidents across J&K.





On Wednesday, there was an IED attack in Udhampur town in Jammu region in which one person was killed and 14 others were injured.





On Sunday, terrorists threw a grenade in a busy marketplace in Srinagar killing two people and injuring 38 others.







