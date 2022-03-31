



Zen Technologies has informed through its press release that company has secured a domestic order worth Rs5.28 crore from the Jammu & Kashmir Police





The company has secured this order to supply Zen ShootEdge Systems (Corner Shot Weapon Systems).





Zen Technologies emerged as the winner in the bidding due to its superior quality product and competitive pricing. This is the company’s first order for ShootEdge.





This order is in line with the company’s objective to ensure incremental revenues from new products, this win justifies Zen’s continued focus on R&D.





Zen has developed this version of ShootEdge was developed in collaboration with DRDO. Along with catering to the domestic demand, ShootEdge has huge export potential.





With the addition of this order, the company’s total order books stand at Rs 432.88 crore, consisting of Domestic orders worth Rs 260.62 crore and export orders worth Rs 172.26 crore.





