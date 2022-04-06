



India shares 3,488 km-long Line of Actual Control with China from Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh





New Delhi: The India and China border situation has been volatile for over two years now, and keeping this in mind, the Narendra Modi government has increased fund allocation under the Border Infrastructure and Management (BIM) scheme to secure the North-Eastern (NE) border areas.





The government has allocated six times more funds for the development of infrastructure along the border in Arunachal Pradesh -- from ₹ 42.87 crore in 2020-21 to ₹ 249.12 in 2021-22.





In a written reply to parliament, Minister for State (Home Affairs) Nityanand Rai said that ₹ 602.30 crore has been allocated in 2021-22 and ₹ 355.12 crore in 2020-21 under the Border Infrastructure and Management (BIM) scheme to improve infrastructure along the international border in the northeast -- with China, Myanmar and Bangladesh.





"While ₹ 42.87 crore was allocated under the BIM for the India-China border in the Northeast in 2020-21, ₹ 249.12 has been allocated in 2021-22 for it," the minister added.





"The government has adopted a multi-pronged approach to strengthen the security along international borders, which includes deployment of border guarding forces, effective domination of the borders by patrolling, laying nakas, manning observation posts, vulnerability mapping and holistic review of deployment periodically, establishing new border outposts, deployment of surveillance equipment, strengthening of intelligence network, erection of border fencing among others," he informed Lok Sabha.





As per the Home Ministry, India shares a 3,488 km-long Line of Actual Control with China from Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh. Arunachal Pradesh shares a 1,126-km-long border with China.





The Indian Army and China's PLA continue to engage in a stand-off in Ladakh since April 2020.





The minister also said ₹ 17.38 crore was allocated under the BIM for the India-Myanmar border in 2020-21 and ₹ 50 crore has been allocated for the same in 2021-22.





He said ₹ 294.87 crore was allocated under the BIM for the India-Bangladesh border in 2020-21 and ₹ 303.18 crore has been allocated for 2021-22.







