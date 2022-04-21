



Kabul: Amid changing equations between Afghanistan and Pakistan, the airstrikes by Islamabad in Kabul that killed at least 40 people, including children, have worsened relations between the two countries.





Both Afghanistan and Pakistan are witnessing growing distrust, often leading to each other's criticism.





Anti-Pakistan rallies were held in Afghanistan as well as other parts of the world. Disappointed with Pakistan, the Taliban condemned the Pakistan government and warned it of "undesired consequences".





Islamabad too responded in harsh words blaming Afghanistan for sheltering terrorists.





Notably, the relationship between both the countries has seen a paradigm shift from the brotherhood post-US pull-out period to animosity now.





In September 2021, the Taliban had opened fire on Afghani people for protesting against Pakistan. In order to ensure cordial relations, Taliban spokesperson Suhail Shaheen had called Pakistan "extremely important" while Pakistani Minister Sheikh Rashid had called Islamabad "custodian" of the Taliban, according to Policy Research Group.





However, the relationship began to fall apart soon. The border conflict is driving the wedge between the two countries. In February this year, five Pakistani soldiers were killed in firing by the Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP) rebels from Afghanistan.





Now, the latest Pakistani airstrike has made things worse. People are protesting in Afghanistan as well as in France and the UK against Pakistan targeting the civilians.





Pakistan struck the Afghan provinces of Khost and Kunar on Saturday, leaving more than 40 dead. They are infuriated over the deaths of innocents, mostly women and children.





Border skirmishes, airspace violations and artillery firing across the Durand Line have been on the rise in recent months.





Earlier, a Pakistan Army helicopter was shot at on April 7 by the Afghans along the Durand Line in Nimroz Province, while the Pak Military fired 56 artillery shells on April 14 across the border in Kunar and Nuristan Provinces.







