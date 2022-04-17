



Once ready, around 80-100 BrahMos missiles will be manufactured at the Lucknow unit in the Bhatgaon area of the Uttar Pradesh state capital every year





Construction work on the site of the BrahMos Manufacturing Centre and a Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) lab is in full swing in Lucknow..





The next generation BrahMos missiles will be manufactured here. This facility will be made operational in the next two-three years, officials said.





Announced by BrahMos Aerospace, it will be a state-of-art facility in the Lucknow node of the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor.





Defence minister Rajnath Singh in December 2021 laid the foundation stone of the Defence Technology and Test Centre and BrahMos manufacturing centre as well as the DRDO lab in Lucknow.





The defence minister’s officer on special duty (OSD) KP Singh on Saturday inspected the site of the construction work.





Once ready, around 80-100 missiles will be manufactured at the Lucknow unit in the Bhatgaon area of the state capital every year, officials added.





The Yogi Adityanath government has allocated 200-acre land for the BrahMos project and 22 acres for the DRDO lab in Lucknow.





“Nearly 200 workers are working at the construction site. In the next two months, the construction of the boundary wall at Nadarganj near the airport and in Bhatgaon would be completed,” said Sanjeev (he goes by one name), an engineer, who is among those tasked with the speedy completion of the construction of the project.





Officials said an estimated ₹300 crore would be spent on the BrahMos production centre in Lucknow.





“More than 500 engineers and technical hands would be employed at the centre. About 5,000 people will get indirect employment once the centre is functional. Another 10,000 would be provided employment in due course,” officials said.





“This BrahMos unit would also generate various other defence manufacturing companies,” they added.







