



Warsaw: Charge d' Affaires Ambarish Vemuri welcomed Harsh Kumar Jain who arrived in Warsaw, Poland on Tuesday to take up his assignment as the new Ambassador of India to Ukraine.





Taking to Twitter, the Embassy of India in Kyiv wrote, "Charge d' Affaires Ambarish Vemuri welcomed Harsh Kumar Jain who arrived in Warsaw (Poland) today to take up his assignment as the new Ambassador of India to Ukraine."





Harsh Kumar Jain, an IFS office of 1993 batch was the Additional Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs.







