



The SC observed during the hearing of petitions challenging the delimitation of Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly seats that Article 370 may or may not exist, but Jammu and Kashmir was and always will be an integral part of India





The Supreme Court has said that Article 370 may or may not be there, but Jammu and Kashmir was and always will be an integral part of India. The Supreme Court made this remark during the hearing of petitions challenging the delimitation of Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly seats. This petition was filed by Haji Abdul Ghani Khan, a resident of Srinagar and Dr. Ayub.





During the hearing, the petitioners also raised the issue of petitions filed against the abolition of Article 370 in August 2019. On this, Justice MM Sundaresh asked the counsel appearing for the petitioners whether they were also challenging the abrogation of Article 370 in this petition.





As per media reports, to this the lawyer replied, "No, we have not challenged him in this petition. But after 5 August 2020, Kashmir became a part of India. On this, Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul interrupted him and said that this is not true. Choose your words carefully. Kashmir was always a part of India, only one special provision (Article 370) has been removed."





The Supreme Court made it clear that the hearing would be on delimitation only. Article 370 will not be considered in this, because the matter of Article 370 is already pending before the court. Along with this, the Supreme Court has issued notice to the Central Government and the Jammu and Kashmir Administration on the issue of challenging the delimitation of the Legislative Assembly seats. The court also pulled up the petitioners for filing the petition late.





The court said, "You are challenging the notification of 2020 after two years. The court made it clear that at present we are not stopping the delimitation process. Let the answer of the Centre and the Jammu and Kashmir administration come. Next hearing will be on August 30."







