



SDM Dharamshala told ANI news agency that they are investigating the matter





New Delhi: Khalistani flags and posters were put up on the main gate and boundary walls of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly in Dharamshala on Sunday (May 8, 2022), news agency ANI reported.





Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur condemned the "cowardly act" and said that the incident will be probed.





Taking to his official Twitter account, he warned the perpetrators to "come out in the light of day and not in the dark of night" if they have the courage.





"Only Winter Session is held in this Assembly, so there's a need for more security arrangements here during that time," he informed.





SDM Dharamshala said that they are investigating the matter and that it is like a "wake-up call" to work with more alertness.





"We are inquiring about the matter and a case will be registered under relevant sections of the Himachal Pradesh Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act, 1985. This is like a wake-up call for us to work with more alertness," SDM Dharamshala Shilpi Beakta told ANI.





SP Kangra, Khushal Sharma, told ANI news agency that it might have been put up late at night or early Sunday morning.





"We have removed the Khalistan flags from the Vidhan Sabha gate. It could be an act of some tourists from Punjab. We are going to register a case today," he said.







