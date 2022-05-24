



North Waziristan: Two Pakistani soldiers died on Monday in an attack carried out by rebels at a check post in North Waziristan, a local media reported.





"On May 23, rebels carried out a fire raid on a military post in general area Mir Ali, North Waziristan District. Troops initiated a prompt response," according to a press release issued by the military's media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).





During an exchange of fire, Sepoy Zahoor Khan (20) and Sepoy Rahim Gul (23) died, ARY News reported.





Earlier on April 15, seven Pakistan Army soldiers had died after rebels ambushed a military convoy near the Afghanistan border in North Waziristan.





The military's media wing had said rebels ambushed a vehicle of security forces in the Isham area of the tribal district on April 14. The troops had promptly retaliated by effectively engaging the attackers. And in the encounter, four rebels were killed, according to ARY News.





Recently, rebel activities have been increased in Pakistan border areas, especially in the North Waziristan district, according to the country's vernacular media.





The rise in the number of rebel attacks has been costing the lives of several Pakistani soldiers. Reportedly, these militants have their bases in Afghanistan. They enter Pakistan from Afghanistan and after launching attacks on the former, retreat to their bases in Afghanistan.





Further, rebel organizations like the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) have also been working from the Afghan bases, planning attacks against Pakistan.





Earlier, a total of 105 army personnel lost lives in such rebel attacks within the first three months of this year, recording 97 soldiers and army officers, according to Pakistan Vernacular Media.







