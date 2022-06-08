



CEMILAC nod paves the way for serial production of Hindustan Turbo Trainer (HTT) , eliminates IAF need for foreign Stage-1 trainer. HTT-40, designed and developed to IAF requirements, has received airworthiness certification six years after first flight





In a big development milestone, the HTT–40 Basic Trainer Aircraft (BTA) was provisionally certified for airworthiness by the Centre for Military Airworthiness and Certification (CEMILAC) on June 6.





The HTA–40 has been designed and developed by the Aircraft Research & Design Centre of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) as per quality requirements specified by the Indian Air Force (IAF).





The provisional certification he decks for the serial production of HTT-40 as the Stage-1 trainer for the IAF and eliminates the need for a foreign-supplied aircraft like the Pilatus PC-7 which is currently used by the IAF as the BTA for its rookie pilots.





The HTT-40 has received its certification six years after its first flight. The development cost has been about Rs 600 Crore ($ 77.2 Million).





“The Hindustan Turbo Trainer-40 (HTT-40) Basic Trainer Aircraft Designed & Developed by Aircraft Research & Design Centre, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited is hereby provisionally cleared for its airworthiness compliances by CEMILAC.





“This Certificate is issued by Centre for Military Airworthiness and Certification (CEMILAC) based on extensive design evaluation, testing of aircraft systems and comprehensive flight testing carried out by HAL Flight Operations team along with pilots from IAF,” according to the statement of certification.





The certification was handed to a group of senior technicians at a hangar at HAL Bangalore.





“6 years from first flight we have certified HTT now to PSQR and FAR 23 standards. Been blessed to have a team which delivered and management which trusted 600 crores on us. IAF fully supportive and am sure the future 40 years belong to HTT 40,” stated Prashant Bhadoria, HAL’s Deputy General Manager Design and project manager for HTT-40.





“The project set a record as the fastest to reach certification from the first flight. HTT-40 is designed to PSQR issued by IAF & FAR 23 standards,” he added.







