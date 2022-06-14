



SRINAGAR: Two terrorists were killed in an encounter with counter-insurgent forces at Bemina area of central Kashmir’s Srinagar district on Monday late night, police said.





An official said that two LeT terrorists were killed and a policeman was injured in an encounter at Bemina Srinagar.

#SrinagarEncounterUpdate:As per the documents and other #incriminating materials, one of the killed #terrorist has been identified as Abdullah Goujri, resident of Faisalabad, #Pakistan. A big success: IGP Kashmir@JmuKmrPolice https://t.co/kFtQd1cNSo — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) June 13, 2022

He said as per the documents and other incriminating materials, one of the killed terrorists has been identified as Abdullah Goujri, a resident of Faisalabad.





“As per documents recovered from another killed militant, he has been identified as Adil Hussain Mir @ Sufian @ Musab of Anantnag district. As per police records, he crossed over to Pakistan in 2018 on visit VISA from Wagah,” he added.





More details are awaited.







