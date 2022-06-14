SRINAGAR: Two terrorists were killed in an encounter with counter-insurgent forces at Bemina area of central Kashmir’s Srinagar district on Monday late night, police said.

An official said that two LeT terrorists were killed and a policeman was injured in an encounter at Bemina Srinagar.
He said as per the documents and other incriminating materials, one of the killed terrorists has been identified as Abdullah Goujri, a resident of Faisalabad.

“As per documents recovered from another killed militant, he has been identified as Adil Hussain Mir @ Sufian @ Musab of Anantnag district. As per police records, he crossed over to Pakistan in 2018 on visit VISA from Wagah,” he added.

More details are awaited.