Anti-Drone Defence System (ADDS)





The ADDS provides continuous passive RF scanning on a wide band of frequencies, the manufacturer, Big Bang Boom Solutions, has said. (Big Bang Boom Solutions)





Chennai-based Big Bang Boom Solutions will deliver its Anti-Drone Defence System (ADDS) to the Indian Air Force (IAF) from August, Gaurav Sharma, chief government relationship officer of the defence start-up firm said.





Speaking at the East Tech 2022 event in Kolkata on 8 July, Sharma said the company received a request for proposal (RFP) in June 2022 to provide an undisclosed number of ADDS units to the IAF.





The complete ADDS system is portable and can be operated by a single person. The system utilises radar detection, electro-optic/infrared (EO/IR) tracking, and passive radio frequency (RF) scanning features to provide countermeasures against rogue unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), Big Bang Boom Solutions said.







