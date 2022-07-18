



New Delhi: The Indian Air Force is looking to induct Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) and Light Combat Aircraft TEJAS MK-1A and MK-2 along with the 114 multirole fighters under 'Make-in-India' in the future, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari on Sunday said. Thus giving a boost to its combat capabilities and the Aatmanirbhar initiative of the government.





"On the aircraft front, we are looking ahead for the AMCA and the TEJAS MK-1A and also the TEJAS MK-2 a few years from now. The case for 114 MRFA is also progressing well. With this, it will not only strengthen the Air Force but also bring a huge boost to the Indian Aviation industry," ANI quoted Air Chief Marshal as saying.





Talking about the number of units of the aircraft that the Air Force is planning to induct, he said, "We have already committed for seven squadrons of AMCA. The numbers for the TEJAS MK-2, we will take a call as and when the first production model comes out and we start inducting the aircraft into the Air Force and we can always increase the quantity based on its performance and rate of induction,"





On asking about the timeline of the induction of the S-400 air defence system from Russia into the forces, he said that it will be done as per the schedule adding that all deliveries should be completed by the end of next year. "The induction program of S-400 is going as per the schedule. The first firing unit has been inducted and deployed. The second unit is also in the process of getting inducted. Delivery schedules are on time, hopeful that by the end of next year all deliveries will be completed," said the Air Chief Marshal.





"The threat of multiple fronts always exists. The capabilities of the Air Force in handling two fronts at a time will necessarily have to keep getting bolstered by the induction of various platforms. On the ground, we will need more radars, and additional surface-to-air guided weapon (SAGW) systems and all of these are going to come from indigenous sources, for which the action is already at hand," he added while speaking about the IAF preparedness to deal with the threats on the borders.





The IAF chief further said that the forces are fully in sync with the Centre's Aatmanirbhar Bharat push which has resulted in the "quick induction" of platforms such as the light-combat helicopter and aircraft, and radar systems. "We are fully in sync with the government's push for Atmanirbharta (self-reliance) and Make In India. In the DPSUs, we have had project management teams, which have been synchronising our efforts along with those of the industry. The result of this has been the quick induction of platforms such as the light-combat helicopter and aircraft, and radar systems," he said.





"These all have been quickly inducted because of our PMTs which are embedded with the DPSUs. Now we are making an all-out effort to reach out to the private industry and also to the MSMEs. We have a lot of plans to involve the MSMEs in our future growth," the IAF chief added.







