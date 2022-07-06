



The Indian Army has Issued Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for Wheeled Armoured Fighting Vehicle (weapon/equipment/platform) (WhAFV) and Anti Tank Guided Missile (ATGM).





Categorisation is in the Buy (Indian-IDDM) for Wheeled Armoured Fighting Vehicle and Anti Tank Guided Missile. Field Evaluation Trials of the prototypes of Wheeled Armoured Fighting Vehicle will be undertaken on No Cost No Commitment (NCNC) basis as per procedures laid down in Chapter-II of DAP 2020. Field Evaluation Trials to commence within 36 months from the issue of RFP.







