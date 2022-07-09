TEJAS SP-25 rolling out from the hanger before its maiden test flight





NEW DELHI — Indian authorities have announced that the first prototype of the TEJAS MK-1A, which is actually the planned mass-production version of the TEJAS and the basis for all others, has secretly made its maiden flight. The Indian Ministry of Defence reported that Hindustan Aeronautics Limited [HAL] conducted the test flight in an area near their production facility reports an international internet defence platform





HAL first upgraded the aircraft with serial production number SP-25 to MK-1A level which was at the level of TEJAS MK-1. The SP-25 will act as a test platform for the entire production line of the MK-1A version and will undergo certification tests over the next 30 months.





After completion of tests, deliveries of the TEJAS MK-1A will begin from March 2024. The delivery of 83 aircraft ordered for the Indian Air Force is scheduled to be completed in 2029.





TEJAS MK-1A is the best-developed version of TEJAS MK-1 which reached full operational capability [FOC] in 2020. MK-1A is equipped with Israeli Elta EL/M-2052 AESA radar or Indian Uttam AESA radar, a self-defence system, radar receiver warning, and an external muting unit. The MK-1A will have a lower weight compared to the MK-1. One of the most important changes made compared to the MK-1 is that the Indian-made Astra 1 and Astra-2 Beyond Visual Range Air-Air Missiles [AAM] will be used in the MK-1A. Currently, only MK-1 FOCs can fire Derby Oversight Air-Air Missiles.





The Export Potential of TEJAS





India takes major steps in exporting TEJAS aircraft. India’s largest export customer is expected to be Egypt. According to Indian sources, India has recently submitted a proposal to Egypt to open a mass production facility for Dhruv and LCH helicopters in Egypt, along with TEJAS MK-1A aircraft.





In line with this offer, the Egyptian authorities are expected to visit HAL’s facilities soon. Egyptian authorities announced plans to purchase 70 TEJAS MK-1A aircraft at the 2021 Dubai Air Show.





The TEJAS is also competing with the TAI-developed HURJET [Turkey] in the Malaysian LIFT/LCA tender. India, which is offering TEJAS MK-1A aircraft to Malaysia, allows Malaysia only “depot-level support”. However, Malaysia wants the 18 light attack aircraft to be manufactured with at least 30% Malaysian parts.



