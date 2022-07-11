



INS Satpura and one P8I maritime patrol aircraft from the Indian Navy are participating in one of the largest multilateral Naval Exercises





NEW DELHI: In a major display of capability to run simultaneous exercises and make port calls spread out across the globe, Indian Naval Ship INS Satpura is busy exercising with multinational navies in Hawaii in the Pacific Ocean.





The stealth frigate INS Tarkash finished the Maritime Partnership Exercise with Sudan in the Red Sea. Indian Navy is carrying out multiple “deployments” of its warships in the waters far off India aiming to bolster diplomatic and maritime relationships. As per the Indian Navy, INS Satpura entered Pearl Harbour on 27 June to participate in RIMPAC- 22.





INS Satpura and one P8I maritime patrol aircraft from the Indian Navy are participating in one of the largest multilateral Naval Exercises, the US Navy-led biennial Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) exercise 2022. “The exercise spanning over six weeks of intense operations and training is aimed at enhancing interoperability and building trust among Navies of friendly foreign countries.





27 countries are participating in the current edition of the multidimensional exercise,” said the Navy. INS Tarkash visited Djibouti as part of her long-range overseas deployment followed by Maritime Partnership Exercise with Sudan Navy. The ship is on a deployment to Rio de Janerio, Brazil. INS Satpura is an indigenously designed and built 6000-tonne guided missile stealth frigate and is part of the frontline Eastern Fleet based at Visakhapatnam.





INS Tarkash has been a mission deployed for five months from 27 June 2022. The ship will make 14 port calls in eleven countries in Europe, South America and Africa during this period. In the last one month, more frontline warships of the Indian Navy are on multiple deployments. INS Kochi is a mission deployed in the Red Sea visited Port Safaga, Egypt from 28-30 Jun 22. The Indian Navy personnel met the Egyptian Navy’s officials and INS Kochi participated in a Maritime Partnership Exercise with the Egyptian Navy ships ENS Al Zubair and ENS Abu Ubadah (Lurssen Class Offshore Patrol Boats).







