In a letter sent to all ministries last month, Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan said there is a proposal to create an ‘Intellectual Heritage in Development, Knowledge Resource and Making New India’, which will, in turn, be based on the initiatives taken by the Modi government. News18 has accessed the letter.





The initiatives, which are likely to be covered under the programme, range from the National Education Policy and ‘PM Poshan’ under the theme of Knowledge for New India, Aadhaar and Digilocker under ‘Tech-powered India: Transforming Work, Empowering People’ and the 2016 surgical strike and 2019 Balakot air strike under the theme of ‘Nation First: No Second Thought on National Security’.





Senior government officials said that dialogues, documentation, research and publication on these themes will be planned and organised in various academic institutions over the next three month starting from the first week of July.





In his letter, Pradhan said various conferences of researchers will be organised where research papers based on government data and other sources will be presented.





“Researchers belonging to reputed Higher Education Institutes (HEIs) will contribute in these papers,” Pradhan said, adding that the papers will eventually be published in a form of a print or a digital book.





The letter stated that nearly 100 conferences have been planned across the country on 100 identified themes in the first go. The conferences will be held at HEIs that will see participation of senior government officials and experts.





The ministries were asked to go through various themes and add on to them or delete from them.





Seeking the ministries’ support on the “academic activity”, Pradhan said the output of the research paper will be eventually handed over to the ministries for their use.





Tentative Themes And What They will Cover





The tentative themes, which have been identified for the project include Knowledge for New India, Skill as Power, Building the Nation through Sports, Tech-powered India: Transforming Work, Empowering People, Nation First: No Second Thought on National Security, Serving the Poor and Marginalised, Empowering Women, Inspiring Change and Transforming lives.





Each of these themes have been further broken into sub themes covering various initiatives and flagship schemes of the Modi government.





Aside from the National Education Policy and PM Poshan, Aadhaar and Digilocker and the surgical strikes and Balakot, other flagship policies likely to be covered in the programme include the National Skill Development Mission, Khelo India, Jal Jeevan Mission, PM Awas Yojana, Swachh Bharat Mission, PM Jan Dhan and Ujjwala Yojana, ending Triple Talaq and Beti Bachao Beti Padhao.





There would also be an added focus on north-east specific schemes and programmes, including the latest move of the Ministry of Home Affairs to reduce disturbed areas under Armed Forces Special Powers Act in Assam, Manipur and Nagaland and well as diplomatic initiatives such as Vande Bharat Mission and Vaccine Maitri and trade deals signed with various countries.







