Electronic Warfare (EW) is the use of electromagnetic and directed energy to control the electromagnetic spectrum. The present day EW systems have demanding requirements for the use of Armed Forces on land, air, sea, and also in space. Threats are becoming more and more agile and moving higher in the spectrum, thereby especially putting stringent design criticalities on various technologies for EW systems.





Defence Electronics Research Laboratory (DLRL) , Hyderabad is indulged to meet the requirements of EW systems of Indian Armed Forces. The laboratory has designed, developed, and produced a large number of ruggedized systems meeting the state-of-the-art requirements of Army, Navy and Air Force in a dynamically changing operational scenario.





The EW system configuration comprises of antenna, microwave frontend modules followed by digital signal processing hardware, software, and man-machine interface modules.





The laboratory developed the expertise in design and development of each of these functional technologies and also subsequently integrating them towards rugged field deployable systems for user exploitation and induction into the Services.





Microwave modules are heart of any EW system configuration in achieving the desired performance.

The state-of-the-art challenges and advancements in microwave and millimetre wave circuits and system design place a heavy demand for highly reliable, SWaP-optimised, fully configurable, and sophisticated modular broadband RF solutions.





Over five decades, DLRL has developed the expertise and technical competence towards custom indigenous design, development, and productionisation of critical MW technology modules over multi-octave bandwidths meeting the requirements of the Services. Towards this wide range of MW technologies ranging from components, RF frontend modules and multi-channel receiver modules were successfully realised, productionised, field installed, and being exploited by the tri-services. State-of-the-art technologies like LTCC modules, multi-chip modules, T/R modules, core-chip, T/R chips and phased-array systems are also being developed and proposed to configure future systems with enhanced

performance features.



