



India-Pakistan conflict is not in the strategic interest of the United States, primarily because it diverts India’s focus from the broader challenge posed by China in the Indo-Pacific region.





According to Dr. Walter Ladwig, Senior Lecturer of International Relations at King's College London, successive US administrations-from George W Bush onwards-have sought to cultivate India as a key partner in the Indo-Pacific, viewing it as a vital counterweight to China’s growing influence.





Any protracted conflict or military standoff between India and Pakistan risks undermining India’s economic growth and its ability to meet development targets, which in turn diminishes its capacity to play a robust strategic role in Asia-an outcome the US seeks to avoid.





Dr. Ladwig highlighted that India’s economy is currently growing at nearly 7% annually, but further acceleration is needed to achieve its development ambitions. A prolonged conflict with Pakistan would jeopardize this progress, making stability in South Asia a clear American interest.





He also emphasised that the recent de-escalation between India and Pakistan, following Operation Sindoor and the Pahalgam terror attack, was primarily the result of mutual understanding between the two countries rather than external pressure or mediation, contrary to some past claims by US leaders.





The recent Indian response-marked by precision strikes against terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir-signals a significant shift in India’s counter-terrorism doctrine. Dr. Ladwig noted India’s move from defensive posturing and evidence-assembling to a more assertive stance, holding Pakistan accountable for providing safe havens to terrorist groups and responding militarily when necessary.





He praised the Indian Air Force’s operational precision and the effectiveness of India’s broader strategy, which he described as a new baseline for future responses to cross-border terrorism.





Internationally, the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack saw genuine statements of sympathy and support for India from Western governments, Russia, and even China, all emphasising the need to combat terrorism. However, Dr. Ladwig clarified that these responses were largely standard and not indicative of a tilt toward either side.





Dr. Walter Ladwig’s analysis underscores that a stable and rapidly developing India, focused on the Indo-Pacific and the challenge from China, aligns with long-term US interests. Any India-Pakistan conflict, by distracting India from this strategic focus, is therefore not in America’s interest.





Based On ANI Report







