



Following a period of heightened military tensions between India and Pakistan-triggered by India's Operation Sindoor on May 7 in response to a terror attack in Pahalgam-US President Donald Trump has publicly taken credit for facilitating the subsequent ceasefire and de-escalation between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.





In interviews and public statements, Trump emphasised his role as a mediator, claiming that his intervention, particularly by leveraging trade discussions, was instrumental in averting a potential nuclear conflict that could have resulted in catastrophic loss of life.





Trump described the situation as one of his most significant foreign policy achievements, stating, "A bigger success than I'll ever be given credit for," and highlighting the seriousness of the crisis, which he characterised as being on the verge of "the N-word (Nuclear)" escalation.





He explained that he had directly engaged both Indian and Pakistani leaders, encouraging them to step back from the brink and focus on trade rather than confrontation.





Trump asserted, "I'm using trade to settle scores and to make peace," suggesting that economic incentives and the prospect of increased US trade with both countries played a role in persuading the parties to halt hostilities.





The US government's official stance, as articulated by State Department spokespersons, has been to commend the leadership of both India and Pakistan for choosing the path of peace, while also expressing hope that the ceasefire will be maintained and that direct talks between the two countries will continue.





The US has positioned itself as a peacemaker, with Trump expressing pride in America's ability to help broker what he called a "historic and heroic decision" to cease aggression, and proposing to increase trade with both nations as a further incentive for peace.





The ceasefire agreement, confirmed by both Indian and Pakistani officials, followed several days of intense cross-border exchanges involving missiles, drones, and airstrikes, raising international concerns about the risk of a broader conflict.





While the truce has so far held despite some accusations of violations, analysts caution that the underlying issues-particularly the longstanding dispute over Kashmir-remain unresolved, and that the current peace may be fragile.





President Trump has claimed significant personal and US credit for the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan, emphasising the use of trade as a diplomatic tool to "settle scores and make peace."





US diplomatic engagement, combined with the threat of catastrophic escalation, appears to have played a key role in bringing about the truce, though the durability of this peace remains uncertain.





Based On ANI Report







