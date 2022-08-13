A South Korean F-4E fighter with AGM-65 Maverick air-to-ground missile





A South Korean F-4E fighter jet crashed during a security mission over the Yellow Sea on Friday, the Air Force said, with its two pilots having escaped safely.





The crash took place at 12:20 p.m. when the jet was on its way back to its base in Suwon, 35 kilometers south of Seoul, the armed service said. There is no report of damage to civilians as of now.





The Air Force set up a team to investigate the exact cause of the incident.







