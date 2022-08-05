



In an exclusive investigation, Republic Media Network on Sunday unearthed Pakistan's 'toolkit on Kashmir', which the Imran Khan-led nation has prepared ahead of the 2-year completion of the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5. According to the details accessed, the 'toolkit' has been designed by Pakistan to mobilize global forces and lobby an anti-India agenda worldwide through the use of candle marches, protests outside Indian embassies across the world, and a massive Twitter storm.





India would be targeted and 'gheraoed' over the abrogation of Article 370 using both physical protests and social media handles of various agencies, as per the toolkit. The country is roping in scores of influencers, activists, NGOs, government agencies, and diplomats who would peddle the nation's propaganda on Kashmir. A major part of Pakistan's agenda is to also demand the release of 'political prisoners' in Jammu and Kashmir.





Pakistan's 'Kashmir Toolkit' Exposed





With Pakistan's infiltration in J&K and its attempts to peddle terrorism onto the Indian soil being countered strongly by Indian security forces after the abrogation of Article 370, the country has resorted to unleashing disinformation campaigns across the globe in a desperate attempt to defame India. Even as it continues to be listed on FATF's 'grey-list' for terror funding repeatedly, Pakistan via its toolkit is attempting to paint a picture of 'oppression' in Jammu and Kashmir.





According to the details of the toolkit, a hashtag called 'RedKashmir' has been formulated for this disinformation campaign which will be launched on August 5, on the anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370. An organization named "Stand With Kashmir' created in October 2019, immediately after the revocation of Article 370, is being used for this purpose. Its website is already ready with scores of material for the anti-India campaign ranging from pictures, videos, posters to others.







