



Amid the ongoing disengagement process between India and China in the Gogra-Hot Springs area on the Line of Actual Control (LAC), Indian Army Chief General Manoj Pande will visit Ladakh on Saturday.





The visit comes a day after Indian and Chinese troops in the Gogra-Hot Springs area started to disengage in a coordinated and planned way.





In response to a media query, MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the disengagement process in the area will be completed by September 12.





This disengagement process follows the sixteenth round of talks between the Corps Commanders of India and China that was held at Chushul Moldo Meeting Point on July 17, 2022.





Since then, the two sides had maintained regular contact to build on the progress achieved during the talks to resolve the relevant issues along the LAC (Line of Actual Control) in the Western Sector of the India-China border areas.





The MEA spokesperson continued that the two sides have agreed to cease forward deployments in this area in a phased, coordinated and verified manner, resulting in the return of the troops of both sides to their respective areas.





The agreement ensures that the LAC in this area will be strictly observed and respected by both sides and that there will be no unilateral change in status quo.







