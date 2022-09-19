



New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday (September 16) expressed confidence that India will achieve Atmanirbharta in the defence sector by meeting the target of Rs 1.75 lakh crore of defence production by 2025. It includes the export of Rs 35,000 crore.





However, he clarified that Atmanirbharta does not mean isolation, but India’s resolve is to give hope and relief to the world.





Speaking at an event in New Delhi Friday, Singh informed that the country’s defence exports have crossed Rs 13,000 crore as compared to Rs 1,900 crore earlier.





He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat is making India one of the strongest and most respected countries in the world.





Singh asserted that the government is leaving no stone unturned to realise the dream of a self-reliant ‘New India’ to fulfil its needs, especially those related to security.





He also lauded the Prime Minister’s decisions, saying they have transformed India’s image in the world from a silent observer to an assertor and provider.





Singh exuded confidence in the domestic industry and said it has the capacity and capability to manufacture the latest defence platforms and the government is working as a facilitator in achieving that.







