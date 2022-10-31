



The joint air exercise, Garuda VII, between the air-forces of India and France began on Friday at the Jodhpur airbase. This time, French Rafale is competing with Indian Tejas. Prachand, the light combat helicopter which has recently been inducted into the air-force is also taking part. The 220-member team of the French Air and Space Force had reached Jodhpur two days ago.





The exercise began when Sukhoi, Jaguar, Tejas, and Indian Rafale took flight, along with France’s Rafale from the other side. During the night before this, more than 12 aircrafts showcased their power in the western sector, during night flying. The Indian air-force is showcasing the might of India-made aircrafts in this air exercise, for which Tejas have been called specially from the south, and India-made attack helicopters Prachand have been included. Apart from this, Sukhoi Su-30MKI, Rafale, Jaguar, and MI-17 helicopter have been included as well. France’s troop includes 4 Rafales, and 1A 330 multi-roll tanker transport.





Both the country’s air-forces will showcase their power during a span of 15 days.





The joint air exercise between India and France, Garuda, had commenced in the year 2003, with its first edition being held in Gwalior. The second, fourth, and sixth editions took place in France in the years 2005, 2010, and 2019. The third edition had taken place in 2006 at Kalaikunda, with the fifth one in 2014 at Jodhpur. The air exercise is being organized at the Jodhpur airbase because of the freedom to fly it offers and less air traffic.







