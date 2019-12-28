'Cong Has Already Given Kashmir To Pakistan': Party's Twitter Handle Slammed For Sharing Distorted Map of India
The official Twitter handle of All India Mahila Congress (AIMC) tweeted a distorted a map of India. The map didn't have Jammu and Kashmir region in it. The Twitter handle has now deleted the tweet.
AIMC's tweet was in relation to Uttar Pradesh police and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The post is about the CAA protests which has rocked the state and there have been reports of deaths due to police gunshots. The post reads, "Stop Yogi Adityanath."
However, due to the distorted map, Twitter lashed out at the AIMC. Finally, they had to delete the tweet.
A Twitter user wrote, "It’s insane that the Congress would put out a map of India that doesn’t include Kashmir. Did someone from Pakistan make this and send it to you, @INCIndia?'' While another user wrote, "Congress has already given Kashmir to Pakistan in their map."
It’s insane that the Congress would put out a map of India that doesn’t include Kashmir. Did someone from Pakistan make this and send it to you, @INCIndia? pic.twitter.com/fcQR6Pi0ym— Ishita Yadav (@IshitaYadav) December 27, 2019
@Uppolice please take some action against distorted map of india by @INCIndia https://t.co/z9zQUJxmOb— Tarun Lad (@lad_tarun) December 27, 2019
Official Congress handle showing a map of India without J&K and Ladakh.Insulting a sitting CM.
— 𑀰𑀓𑁆𑀭 𑀓𑀼𑀮𑀺𑀰 शक्र कुलिश (@Shakra_Kulish) December 27, 2019
Shame on you @INCIndia and shame on you @RahulGandhi @priyankagandhi your party doesn't even consider Kashmir as India's part. https://t.co/GRWmvJvwx6— देवा (@kurolya) December 27, 2019
@HMOIndia @PMOIndia @DelhiPolice @rsprasad — Congress is sharing a wrong map of India to further their agenda of hatred and anti-nationalism. Please take action! https://t.co/N3pHdpfarr— मनीष/Manish (@HeyBhardwaj) December 27, 2019
Congress has already given Kashmir to Pakistan in their map.@RahulGandhi @ShashiTharoor https://t.co/TSs9UIbdRD— Great Sardar (@hindumax) December 27, 2019
— మనం మారం........🇮🇳 (@manammaaram) December 27, 2019
