



Chandigarh: An army deserter who is accused of stealing rifles and ammunition from an army institute in Madhya Pradesh, managed to escape from Punjab Police custody on early Tuesday, officials said.





Harpreet Singh (25) was undergoing treatment for injuries at the civil hospital in Hoshiarpur.





"He managed to flee from the hospital toilet," Hoshiarpur SSP Guarav Garg told the media.





His handcuffs were removed as he asked to use toilet. The police in the entire region are on alert. Four police personnel were suspended for negligence.





Harpreet was arrested from Tanda town on December 9 along with Jagtar Singh, the son of Khalistan Zindabad Force militant Harbhajan Singh. He was admitted to the civil hospital on December 31 with a fractured arm.





Harpreet and Jagga had allegedly stolen two INSAS assault rifles, three magazines and 20 cartridges from the training centre.





Jagga is lodged in the central jail in Hoshiarpur.







