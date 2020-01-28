Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) To Display New ATGM At DefExpo-2020
Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) will display its new third generation anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) for the first time at DefExpo-2020 exhibition in Lucknow city, Uttar Pradesh state, to be held next month.
"Bharat Dynamics Limited, one of India's manufacturers of ammunition and missile systems will be showcasing, for the first time, its in-house developed 3rd Generation Fire and Forget ATGM at DefExpo2020 in Lucknow," read a tweet posted on the official DefExpo-2020 Twitter account.
Bharat Dynamics Limited, one of India's manufacturers of ammunitions and missile systems will be showcasing, for the first time, its in-house developed 3rd Generation Fire and Forget #ATGM at #DefExpo2020 in Lucknow @SpokespersonMoD @drajaykumar_ias @DefenceMinIndia @CMDBDL pic.twitter.com/UafHtiflG6— DefExpo2020 (@DefExpoIndia) January 26, 2020
The ATGM will be named Amogha-3, developed from BDL's older Amogha-1 (2.8 km range, wire-guided technology) and Amogha-2 (wireless ATGM with RF guidance) missiles. The third generation missile will reportedly be equipped with an active imaging infra-red seeker to supplement a Man Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile (MPATGM) system built by state-run DRDO.
