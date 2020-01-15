



Three days after COAS Manoj Mukund Naravane said that Indian Army will get PoK once it gets a nod from the Parliament, the Centre has backed his statement





Three days after Chief of Defence Staff General Manoj Mukund Naravane said that Indian Army will get Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) once it gets a nod from the Parliament, the Centre has backed his statement. Speaking to reporters, Minister of State (MoS) for Defence Shripad Yesso Naik said that the spirit of the army is applaudable. He also added that the Army Chief is correct that the government will take such an important decision.





Naik on Tuesday said: "This is there work, this is their spirit, it is applaudable. But it is for the government to decide. We are proud that our army is ready. The entire country is proud of this spirit."





COAS Made A Huge Statement Regarding PoK



On January 11, in the annual press briefing, newly appointed COAS General Naravane stated that if the Parliament orders for the Army to take PoK, then the Army will accordingly take it. "There is a parliamentary resolution that entire J&K is part of India. If Parliament wants it, then, that area (PoK) also should belong to us. When we get orders to that effect, we'll take appropriate action," the COAS said.





'PoK Is A Part of India': Gen. Rawat





Such remarks were also made by the previous COAS General Bipin Rawat on several occasions. On October 25, while addressing a ceremony on the launch of the honorary postal stamp for Siachen Warriors, General Rawat reiterated, "Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) is ours. When we say 'Jammu and Kasmir as a whole', we also mean PoK and Gilgit Baltistan".





HM Amit Shah's Declaration On PoK





On August 6 when the lower house of the Parliament passed the J&K (Reorganisation) Bill 2019, Home Minister Amit Shah during the debate had said PoK and Aksai Chin are integral parts India. "Pakistan occupied Kashmir comes under the boundaries J&K, Both PoK and Aksai Chin are very much a part of India. We will give our life for it," he said.







