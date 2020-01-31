



New Delhi: Pakistan's PM Imran Khan has once again remembered India. In the World Economic Forum (WEF), Imran Khan said that when Pakistan's relations with India become normal, it will be better for Pakistan. However, Imran also said that unfortunately, these relations are not better. Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan, who created terror in India, said that economic progress is not possible without peace and stability. He said that Pakistan is only willing to partner with any other country for peace.





In his address to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Pakistan PM Imran Khan admitted that the image of Pakistan has been tarnished due to terror and now Pakistan does not want to come. During this time, the Pakistan PM said that economic growth is not possible without peace and stability. Imran admitted that there is religious extremism in Pakistan and Pakistan has become infamous because of terrorism. Imran Khan also mentioned the possibilities of Hindu-Buddhist tourism in his speech.





Let us tell you that Pakistan's PM Imran Khan reiterated that Pakistan will not be involved in any new conflict, because the country is benefiting from peace.







