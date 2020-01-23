



Union ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad, Nityanand Rai, GK Reddy, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Sanjay Dhotre met people at different places reiterating that the Valley should shun all negativity of the past and look forward to a new new sunrise under Narendra Modi government that would bring happiness to all residents. Union minister of state for HRD, communications, and electronics & IT Sanjay Dhotre visited Kalakote and Naushera, Rajauri district





Srinagar: Four Union ministers visiting Kashmir as part Centre’s outreach programme on Wednesday promised a new era in the Valley, which would also mark the return of Bollywood, tourism and employment.





The ministers inaugurated various developmental projects and addressed gatherings in Srinagar, Budgam and Ganderbal district.





Union ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad, Nityanand Rai, GK Reddy, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Sanjay Dhotre met people at different places reiterating that the Valley should shun all negativity of the past and look forward to a new new sunrise under Narendra Modi government that would bring happiness to all residents here.





Information technology minister Prasad inaugurated an all-women post office here and promised to provide high-speed fibre optic internet services to over 3,500 villages of the newly formed UT of J&K.





“The youth of Kashmir are restless and want change... I see a new dream in their eyes. I am seeing a new dawn here and warmth of new sunrise in Kashmir would bring happiness on all the faces here,” he added.





The minister also inaugurated a new BSNL voice plan, saying the company is a strategic asset of the country. Prasad is staying in Kashmir overnight and will be joined by two more ministers on Thursday.





Minister of state for home Reddy addressed a gathering at mini-secretariat in Ganderbal. He said the people in Kashmir should assist the government in implementing the developmental project. He inaugurated eight developmental projects costing around Rs 21 crore. “Our government is committed to peace and development in Kashmir and soon Bollywood stars Shahrukh Khan and Amitabh Bachhan would be seen here,” said Reddy..





MoS for home Rai addressed a gathering in Sheikhpora, Budgam district, where he said secularism was the unique strength of the country and the citizens have responsibility to strengthen it.





Minister for minority affairs Naqvi visited flea market in the morning and interacted with the vendors, who complained about government apathy. “We are here to spread positivity among the people and create an environment of change,” Naqvi said.





Union minister of state for HRD, communications, and electronics & IT Sanjay Dhotre visited Kalakote and Naushera, Rajauri district.





He said one of the objective of his visit was to discuss government’s developmental schemes.







